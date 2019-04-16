Warriors hoping for dry weather after stop-start campaign
In the team’s four games they have had two washed out, one without a ball being bowled, the other their most recent outing against the Lions at Buffalo Park where they only managed to bat 18.4 overs.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.