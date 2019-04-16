Jon-Jon Smuts says spinners may have major role to play in Durban
Smuts is all too aware that the Dolphins are likely to play to their strength which is a three-pronged spin attack spearheaded by Proteas Test left-arm turner Keshav Maharaj.
Smuts is all too aware that the Dolphins are likely to play to their strength which is a three-pronged spin attack spearheaded by Proteas Test left-arm turner Keshav Maharaj.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.