Sport

Jon-Jon Smuts says spinners may have major role to play in Durban

PREMIUM
By Alvin Reeves - 16 April 2019

Smuts is all too aware that the Dolphins are likely to play to their strength which is a three-pronged spin attack spearheaded by Proteas Test left-arm turner Keshav Maharaj.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

EFF MP slaps security official moments after SONA address
CCTV, forensics and drops of blood: Mapping the timeline of murder-accused Rob ...

Most Read

X