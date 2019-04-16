Sport

Isuzu Southern Kings need 'emergency treatment'

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 16 April 2019

There were only 1,792 fans at the Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday for the Kings’ final home game of the season, against the Ospreys, when they crashed to a 43-7 defeat.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

CCTV, forensics and drops of blood: Mapping the timeline of murder-accused Rob ...
Notre Dame fire: All you need to know

Most Read

X