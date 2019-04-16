Christopher Reid notches up Fina qualification time
Bay Olympian to compete at first World Championships if he gains SA selection
Reid, who has been living in America to study and further his swimming career, said getting the qualifying time was very relieving as he continues his road back to international competition.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.