Audi announces slew of new special edition models for A3, Q2 & Q5

Audi Q2 Black Edition: R510,569 – R 557,569

The Black Edition treatment is available only on the 30 TFSI Sport (1.0-litre) and 35 TFSI Sport (1.4-litre) model derivatives. To stand out from the standard Sport models the Black Edition comes fitted with the following enhancements as standard: black 19-inch Rotor design alloy wheels, high-gloss black styling package for the grille, front bumpers, rear diffuser and window trims, high-gloss black mirror housings, high-gloss black C-pillar blade as well as Audi drive select and black headlining for the interior.

Customers will apparently benefit from a 50% cost saving on the above equipment inclusions when compared to specifying these items on a standard Q2.

Audi Q5 Offroad Edition: R745,640 – R795,640

The Offroad Edition enhances the offroad look of the Audi Q5 with a far more macho appearance. Standout features include an Audi Genuine Accessories Offroad styling kit comprised of a front and rear bumper underbody in Selenite Silver and wheel arches and sill in Stone Grey metallic. You also score larger 19-inch wheels (17-inch wheels come as standard) and super bright LED headlamps. The Offroad Edition is only available on Q5 entry trimline engine derivatives and comes with a 35% cost saving benefit to customers.