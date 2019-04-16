Audi announces slew of new special edition models for A3, Q2 & Q5
Audi South Africa today announced that it will be adding a number of special editions to their A3, Q2 and Q5 model ranges. Without further ado, this is what you can expect:
Audi A3 Comfort Edition: R458,720
The Comfort Edition is only applicable to A3 models fitted with the 1.0-litre 30 TFSI engine. It offers comfort features with a cost-saving benefit to customers. The package includes unique 17-inch alloy wheels, partial leather upholstery, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, black headlining plus a storage package for the interior.
Audi A3 Black Edition: R501,721 – R 521,721
The Black Edition was designed to enhance the exterior of the Audi A3 by adding high-gloss black trim elements to elevate its appeal. The Black Edition is only available with the 35 TFSI (1.4-litre) and 40 TFSI (2.0-litre) model derivatives.
The following equipment comes fitted as standard: 18-inch alloy wheels; S line exterior body kit; high-gloss black styling package for the grille, front bumpers, rear diffuser and window trims; high-gloss black exterior mirrors, black headlining, partial leather upholstery, LED headlights and a storage package. Audi says customers will enjoy a 35% cost-saving benefit on the package compared to specifying the above equipment on a standard A3.
Audi Q2 Black Edition: R510,569 – R 557,569
The Black Edition treatment is available only on the 30 TFSI Sport (1.0-litre) and 35 TFSI Sport (1.4-litre) model derivatives. To stand out from the standard Sport models the Black Edition comes fitted with the following enhancements as standard: black 19-inch Rotor design alloy wheels, high-gloss black styling package for the grille, front bumpers, rear diffuser and window trims, high-gloss black mirror housings, high-gloss black C-pillar blade as well as Audi drive select and black headlining for the interior.
Customers will apparently benefit from a 50% cost saving on the above equipment inclusions when compared to specifying these items on a standard Q2.
Audi Q5 Offroad Edition: R745,640 – R795,640
The Offroad Edition enhances the offroad look of the Audi Q5 with a far more macho appearance. Standout features include an Audi Genuine Accessories Offroad styling kit comprised of a front and rear bumper underbody in Selenite Silver and wheel arches and sill in Stone Grey metallic. You also score larger 19-inch wheels (17-inch wheels come as standard) and super bright LED headlamps. The Offroad Edition is only available on Q5 entry trimline engine derivatives and comes with a 35% cost saving benefit to customers.
Audi Q5 Black Edition: R787,974 – R 837,974
Available only on Q5 Sport models the Black Edition gives Audi's medium-sized SUV a fresh look and appeal. Highlights include 20-inch alloy wheels; S line exterior body kit; high-gloss black styling package for the window trims, grille, front bumper and rear diffuser; and high-gloss black mirror housings and roof rails. This package provides a 33% cost saving to customers.