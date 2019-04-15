Young triumphs in day ofBay enduro action

Despite a tight tussle at the end of the final round, it was Wade Young who came up tops as he claimed the opening round of the Inner City Enduro held in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

Young held his nerve on the natural and man-made course overlooking the Baakens Valley to take the title as Blake Gutzeit fell right at the end to finish third behind Saturday’s fastest qualifier, Kyle Flanagan.

It was a day of carnage and mayhem as the cream of the motocross enduro racing scene displayed their skills on the obstacle course weaving across the Baakens Valley.

Hundreds of excited fans could be seen on the surrounding hills, cheering on their favourite riders as they navigated across a series of hills, jumps and obstacles. In the Support class, it was Graham Hedgcock who took the win ahead of Darren Gray and Jandre Raydne.

In the Junior class, the spoils of victory tasted sweetest for Titus Iveson as he took first, while Luca van Zyl and Tristan Hedgcock took second and third respectively.

Speaking at the event’s prize-giving, Young said: “It was a very exciting race – not so much room to pass and make up time, so super spectator riding, and I’m just happy to get there, very happy to get my third win here in Port Elizabeth.”

Having made a mistake on the final lap, Young managed to rectify quickly and hold out for the win, as Gutzeit took a fall only metres from the finish line.

“I just made a small mistake at the top log, but other than that, I am very happy. I managed to get the job done, so I cannot complain,” Young said.

On racing in Port Elizabeth again, Young said: “The crowd just gets bigger every time, and it’s always great racing here.”

Young heads off to Europe later this week as he prepares for a world tour.

After his race win, Hedgcock said: “The aim of these kinds of events is to introduce the local public to racing and Mike Glover and his team from Red Cherry know how to put on a good show.”

Hedgcock said this short, high-energy kind of enduro racing was the way to attract the public to watch racing.

“My KTM 300 is absolutely phenomenal and it was just perfect for these obstacles.

“I am very happy with the win today,” he said.

“This was my first win in the series, so I am very proud of myself because I trained very hard for this,” he said.