Orlando Pirates survived some anxious moments to give their title hopes another boost with a narrow 2-1 home win over Free State Stars on Saturday night with coach Milutin Sredojevic admitting it had been a narrow escape.

Stars kept Pirates from a single shot at goal in the first half‚ only to give away a clumsy penalty straight after the break and then allow their hosts to score a second goal soon thereafter.

But the relegation-haunted Stars competed gallantly to pull a goal back and then laid siege to the Pirates’ goal with only a superb diving save from Wayne Sandilands deep in stoppage time keeping intact the valuable three point haul for the Buccaneers‚ now six clear at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings.

A third game in a week for Pirates‚ the heavy pitch at the Orlando Stadium and a little inexperience could all have contributed to seeing the game go the other way‚ so Sredojevic’s relief was plain.