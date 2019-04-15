Two Oceans is around the corner: five things you need to know

The annual Two Oceans Marathon is just around the corner and as thousands of runners are getting ready for race day, here are a few things you need to know about the iconic run.



50th anniversary



Two Oceans will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ultra marathon this year after the first race was run in 1969.



Ultra marathon



The Cape Town race is split into two races with the ultra marathon being the main race. It has an entry limit of 13,000 people.

The ultra is 56km, begins in Newlands and ends at the University of Cape Town's rugby fields in Rondebosch after winding through Fish Hoek, over Chapman’s Peak Drive, via Hout Bay and over Constantia Nek.

Half marathon

The 21.1km race also starts from Newlands and ends at the UCT rugby fields. The limit is 16,000 runners - and entries are possibly the hottest property in South Africa's running community. The half marathon was first included in 1998.



Sponsor drain



Financial services company Old Mutual said it would no longer sponsor the annual race after the 2019 event, citing strategic reshaping. Old Mutual became synonymous with the race due to its headline sponsorship for 20 years. There has been no news on a replacement sponsor as yet.



Telly blues

The marathon that has been televised annually will reportedly not be aired this year. On Twitter, runners commented on the news. Two Oceans did not respond to attempts for comment on this.