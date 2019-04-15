Sunk cost of Alexis Sanchez holding Manchester United back

Manchester United travel to Barcelona on Tuesday needing another miraculous Champions League fightback from a 1-0 first-leg defeat on home soil to make the semi-finals.

The return of the club's highest earner from a six-week injury layoff to make the voyage to Catalonia in such circumstances should be a source of inspiration.

However, it is symptomatic of Alexis Sanchez's decline in 16 months at United that the Chilean makes his comeback behind Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

Sanchez signed reportedly the most lucrative contract in Premier League history when joining from Arsenal last January, earning close to £400,000 ($520,000) a week plus a series of bonuses.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, there has not been much cause for bonus payments as Sanchez has scored just five goals in 41 appearances for the club and only twice so far in his first full season at Old Trafford.

Sanchez left Barcelona for the Premier League in 2014 in search of a more prominent role after being squeezed out by the arrival of Neymar at the Camp Nou and with Luis Suarez soon to complete a fearsome front three alongside Lionel Messi.

Now into their thirties, Suarez and Messi still pose Barca's biggest threats, combining for 66 goals this season.