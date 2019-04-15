Stuart Baxter envisages bigger role for Percy Tau in Egypt

Percy Tau is set to play a significant role for Bafana Bafana at the African Nations Cup in June and coach Stuart Baxter wants his star man to “stretch himself even more” in the Egypt tournament.

Bafana were pitted against Ivory Coast‚ Namibia and Morocco in Group D after the draw in Cairo a few days ago and Baxter said he wants Tau to win big games for the national side in the event.

The Briton is expected to unleash his top scorer in the continental showpiece and he insisted that he would not attempt to shield the player in the continent's maiden 24-team competition.

“Big players win big games and you can’t prepare people by wrapping them in cotton wool‚” said Baxter of his most prized asset Tau‚ who scored four goals to help secure Bafana's 10th appearance in the event.

“The easy way is not a good teacher.

"Percy has got to where he is by working hard and taking some of the knocks."

Baxter said Tau would demonstrate the rapid strides he's made in the year he’s spent while on loan with Belgian second division side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise following his transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns to English club Brighton & Hove Albion in July last year.