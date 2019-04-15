Sport

PSL charge Bloemfontein Celtic for stadium disturbance

By Ofentse Ratsie - 15 April 2019
Protesters during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: CharlÅ½ Lombard/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Bloemfontein Celtic for the acts of hooliganism that led to their league match against Cape Town City being abandoned at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The referee called off the match after a section of the supporters invaded the pitch and threw objects onto the field.

“Bloemfontein Celtic has been charged with failure to provide adequate security for the match and bringing the League‚ sponsors Absa‚ SAFA‚ CAF and FIFA into disrepute‚” the PSL said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Celtic will appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on April 25‚ 2019.

