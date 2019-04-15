Eastern Province share cup title with Northerns

The Provincial 3-Day Cup title was shared on Sunday after Eastern Province and Northerns failed to be separated in the final that was played over four days at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

In a deciding game that was largely dominated by the hosts, weather played a crucial role after the morning session on the final day was mainly lost due to bad light.

EP had enjoyed a 205-run innings lead after both sides batted first time around thanks to a third first-class century by Tian Koekemoer, who made 130 (275 balls, 13 fours, 2 sixes), together with 90s from Mathew Christensen (93 off 200 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) and Solomzi Nqweni (95 off 166 balls, 12 fours).

Those contributions helped the home side amass 477. With the ball, there were career-best figures of seven for 115 by Alfred Mothoa.

Leus du Plooy’s 119 off 275 balls (11 fours, 3 sixes) and 57 (159 balls, 6 fours) from the bat of Gionne Koopman led the reply, but the deficit was still massive at halfway.

Siviwe Gidana (3/39) and Luvuyo Adam (3/54) were the chief wicket-takers for Province, who then struggled with the bat second time of asking.

As they searched for quick runs, they fell from 33 for none to 85 for five and then declared – leaving Northerns a target of 291 in around two sessions.

Debutant Kulani Baloyi was the pick of the bowlers with two for 28. Mothoa took two for 34 to end with nine wickets in the match.

The away side managed to get to 147 for two in the final innings after unbeaten half-centuries by Neil Brand (56 off 103 balls, 8 fours) and skipper Jonathan Vandiar (61 off 47 balls, 11 fours, 1 six), before the captain and counterpart Kelly Smuts shook hands.

