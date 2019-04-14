Tiger Woods on verge of completing amazing comeback tale

Tiger Woods finds himself on the brink of completing one of sport’s greatest comeback tales, having played his way into Sunday’s last group for the final round of the Masters.

The 43-year-old American superstar, who once feared nagging back injuries would keep him from a normal life, fired a five-under par 67 Saturday to share second on 11-under 205 after 54 holes at Augusta National.

“I’m just thankful to be able to come back here and play again,” Woods said. Woods, a 14-time major winner who has not won a major title since the 2008 US Open, is level with countryman Tony Finau, both two strokes behind Italy’s Francesco Molinari, the reigning British Open champion.

The lead trio tee off at 9:20 a.m. (1320 GMT) Sunday after Masters officials moved up the start to try and finish before expected afternoon thunderstorms. “It’s an early start,” Woods said.

“I’ll get the mind and body ready for tomorrow and get after it a little bit earlier than we’re used to.” And Woods admits there is tension as he tries to snap an 11-year major trophy drought.

“I always feel pressure,” he said.

“The day I don’t feel pressure is the day I quit. If you care about something, obviously you’re going to feel pressure.”

Years of nagging knee and back injuries knocked the former world number one into the ranks of the also-rans, failed comeback bids bringing heartache.

At one stage simple acts were painful. A return to golf form seemed an impossible dream.

Four-time Masters champion Woods, who hasn’t won a green jacket since 2005, underwent a last chance spinal fusion surgery in April 2017 that has revived the career of golf’s dominant player from 20 years ago.