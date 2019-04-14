Sport

Man Utd 'got away with it' against West Ham, admits Solskjaer

By AFP - 14 April 2019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on April 13, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United celebrates victory after the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on April 13, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his side were fortunate to grab a much-needed 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday courtesy of two Paul Pogba penalties.

Solskjaer’s men had lost four of their previous five games in all competitions and could easily have suffered another damaging defeat to their chances of a top-four Premier League finish.

West Ham had a goal harshly ruled out for offside, hit the crossbar and saw David de Gea make a wonder save to deny Michail Antonio giving them a late lead.

“They played better than us, it is fair to say, I don’t think anyone will disagree,” said the Norwegian. “We got away with it. Sometimes we have lost when we should have won, so over a season it evens itself out.”

Solskjaer left Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay on the bench among five changes from the side that started Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg defeat to Barcelona.

And he admitted the quick turnaround before facing Barca again in the Camp Nou on Tuesday had affected his team selection.

“Playing on Wednesday, and today and again on Tuesday played a major factor,” he added.

“We got away with it, got three points, in a few years no-one will remember how we played if we finished in the top four.

“We rested a couple, thankfully, we got through it and we will be ready for Tuesday. With a performance like this we all know we will struggle in Barcelona, and we will have to improve.”

Victory lifted United up to fifth at the expense of Arsenal and to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Latest Videos

Julian Assange carried out of Equador embassy by police
SA man's miraculous survival after being hit by car on N2 caught on camera

Most Read

X