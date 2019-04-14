Amica de Jager celebrates hat-trick of BellBuoy titles

Amica de Jager made it a hat-trick of wins as she stormed to the line to claim the overall title at the 10th annual Jendamark BellBuoy challenge at Pollok Beach on Saturday morning.

De Jager, 20, from St Francis Bay, was in a heated battle with men’s individual winner Gary Albertyn as the pair were separated by a couple of seconds to claim first and second place overall respectively in the open water race, which also doubled as the first round of the Open Water World Tour.

With a field of 170 swimmers taking to the calm Nelson Mandela Bay waters for the opening round of the Open Water World Series, it was De Jager who showed her class finishing the race in a time of 57 mins and 42 secs.

She was followed home in the women's section by Lindi Terblanche, who finished over 10 minutes back in a time of 1:09,50 while Andrea Fos Cobrera, from Spain, claimed third (1:09,51).

Albertyn finished only a few paces behind de Jager with a time of 57:48, followed by second-place male Kyle White who beat Abdul Malick Railoun by three 10ths of second, after both men finished in a time of 59:27.

De Jager said she was pleased to claim her third title and a new women’s record time at one of her favourite events on the open water calendar.