With huge lead against Al Ahly‚ Sundowns eye Wydad and the final

Mamelodi Sundowns’ five-goal lead for Saturday’s return leg of their African Champions League quarterfinal tie against Al Ahly in Egypt means they can cast an eye further ahead to the run-in to the final.

It would be a biggest comeback in the history of African club competition were Ahly to turn around the tie and edge Sundowns out of a semifinal place.

The odds on that happening are long and Sundowns will feel well within their rights to continue planning for the rest of the competition‚ which is likely to include another meeting with Wydad Casablanca in the semifinals.

It will be seventh and eighth meeting in just three years against the Moroccan clubs‚ who hold the upper hand in past clashes with Pitso Mosimane’s men.