Bulls thrash Reds at Loftus to return to top of SA conference

What has been a topsy-turvy season for the Bulls took a positive turn on Saturday when they returned to the top of the SA Conference with a comprehensive 32-17 bonus point win over the Reds during their Super Rugby clash at Loftus.

The Bulls, who were shocked by Jaguares last weekend, returned to winning ways and they have now accumulated 23 points from eight matches.

For the Reds, they remain second from the bottom on the Australian Conference and faced with a mountain to climb to boost their chances of making it to the play-offs.

The Bulls have a bye next weekend before and they resume their campaign with a tricky trip to Cape Town on 27 May where they will be looking to register a rare double over the Stormers.

The first half, which ended 13-3, was a scrappy affair but the Bulls managed to score two tries from Lizo Gqoboka and Marco van Staden while the Reds only managed a penalty from Bryce Hegarty.

The tempo of the match improved slightly in the second half as they played attacking rugby and their efforts were rewarded with three tries that were scored during the last 40 minutes.

Bulls scored their three second half tries through stand-in captain Handrè Pollard, Handro Liebenberg, Jade Stighling while Samu Kerevi returned with a brace for the visitors.

Pollard was not at his devastating best with the boot as he only managed two conversions and one penalty but he made up for that with an early try in the second half.

Scorers

Bulls

Tries: Lizo Gqoboka, Marco van Staden, Handrè Pollard, Handro Liebenberg, Jade Stighling

Conversions: Handrè Pollard (2)

Penalties: Handrè Pollard (1)

Reds

Tries: Samu Kerevi (2)

Conversions: Bryce Hegarty (2)

Penalties: Bryce Hegarty (1)