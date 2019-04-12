Wits keep title hopes alive with victory over Chippa United

Deon Hotto's second half header was enough for Bidvest Wits to get one over Chippa United in their Absa Premiership game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday evening.

The 1-0 result kept the visitors' chances of winning the league title alive as they jumped from third to second position on the log.

For Wits it was sweet revenge over the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side after they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Chippa in the recent quarter-finals.

But contrast, the Chilli Boys chances of survival in the top flight were dealt a severe blow.

The first half could have gone either way as both sides had a fair chance at goals but the teams failed to put ball in the back of the net. As a result the score-line was goalless at half-time.

After the break the teams carried on from where they left off as they went searching for an opener.

Thabo Rakhake had a chance to put the Chilli Boys in the lead in the 57th minute. He received a pass from team captain Mark Mayambela but the dribbling wizard’s strike hit the side of the net.

The Clever Boys finally took the lead in the 74th minute when Hotto’s header struck home.

Chippa had an opportunity to level the score in the 80th minute after receiving a free kick just outside the box but Ruzaigh Gamildien’s effort went sailing over the cross bar.