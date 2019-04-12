Warriors’ T20 sights turn to Cobras

The Eastern Cape franchise would have fancied their chances of beating the Knights in Kimberley on Tuesday but unfortunately a sodden outfield put paid to any thought they may have entertained of extending their lead on the standings.

They still head the log table with six points from their two matches, but the Titans are breathing down their necks with five after their bonus point victory over the Cobras on Wednesday.

The loss will not have sat well with the Cobras, who are looking to make up for a season without silverware so far.

The Warriors are in the same boat, having promised much during both the 4-Day Franchise Series and the OneDay Momentum Cup only to fall short of the mark.

In their opening match of the T20 competition last Friday, the Warriors sneaked a four-run DLS Method victory over the much-vaunted Titans.

Gihahn Cloete was superb at the top of the order, making 46 not out off only 25 balls.

He has enjoyed a decent season for the Warriors and will be a key player in Paarl.

In Benoni, the Titans will look to pounce on any slip-up the Warriors may encounter by beating the Dolphins.

In the remaining Friday match, the Lions entertain the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

All the teams have a busy time of it, playing two games each over the next three days.

The Warriors’ first home game of the campaign will be against the Lions in East London on Sunday (2.30pm).

Warriors squad

Matthew Breetzke, Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Gihahn Cloete, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesiba Ngoepe, Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Jade de Klerk, Andrew Birch, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Thomas Kaber, Sithembile Langa This weekend’s fixtures Friday: Cobras v Warriors, 6pm in Paarl; Titans v Dolphins, Benoni, 6pm; Lions v Knights, in Potchefstroom, 6pm Sunday: Knights v Titans, in Kimberley, 2.30pm; Cobras v Dolphins, in Cape Town, 2.30pm; Warriors v Lions, in East London, 2.30pm