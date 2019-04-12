The PSL's most underrated players

Tebogo Langerman ( Mamelodi Sundowns)

Left-back Tebogo Langerman has been praised for giving his all for Mamelodi Sundowns especially in recent games against Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly, but he's also been criticised on social media for a "poor first touch". The statistics, however, show that the Brazilians' defender deserves a pat on the back for his consistency.

Sowetan picks some of the PSL's underrated players.....

Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City)

He's a versatile player who does well more often than not, but it's only now that he's finally settling with the Citizens. Mokeke, 28, has also been with SuperSport United and Chippa United.

Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City)

Solid as a rock at the back, his coach Benni McCarthy has previously stated that he deserves a chance with Bafana Bafana. Fielies has in the past been called up for the Cosafa Cup. Between his time with Ajax Cape Town in 2012 and 2017, he had been playing in the National First Division for Milano United. But since his comeback to the top flight, the 26-year-old has cemented his place in the City defence.

Thabang Monare (Bidvest Wits)

Despite his obvious talent, the midfielder last featured for Bafana in a CHAN qualifier against Mauritius in 2015 and has never really been in contention. Last year, he posted a message on social media claiming that maybe he's not South African, but quickly deleted it. On his day, he can boss the central midfield.

Puleng Tlolane (Polokwane City)

He hardly plays, with just 11 appearances this season, and mainly as a substitute. And for a player of his quality, it's surprising. If he played more, the nation would see that he has an eye for goal.

Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg United)

The midfielder is a marvel to watch in the centre of the park and perhaps he would get more recognition if he's indeed moving to Pirates at the end of the season. The former school teacher at Buhle Park High School in Germiston is not an easy player to play against on any given day.

Robyn Johannes (Bidvest Wits)

It looked over for him when then National First Division side AmaZulu offloaded him three years ago, alongside seven other players. He was offered a lifeline by Cape Town City and grabbed the opportunity. Now in the books of the Clever Boys, the 32-year-old centre-back has remained a consistent figure. He's a born leader.

Phumlani Ntshangase (SuperSport United)

On loan with Matsatsantsa fromBidvest Wits, the defender cum-midfielder has seen more game time compared to last season when he played 16 times all season.

Jabulani Maluleke (Polokwane City)

When he was named the PSL’s Player of the Month for October, it was the first time in the midfielder’s career that he was receiving an award in the league. He’s come a long way since making his top flight debut in the 2002/2003 season while in the books of Dynamos and has over 300 appearances in the top flight. Despite his consistency, he’s never played for Bafana Bafana. Now 37, he remains key for Rise and Shine.

Gladwin Shitolo (Chippa United)

The defender reads the game well and is versatile since he can also play in midfield. Shitolo’s season started well with Orlando Pirates with three league starts but he was then surprisingly dropped, before the loan switch to the Chilli Boys.