Sentencing for Mamelodi Sundowns postponed
The sentencing of Mamelodi Sundowns for fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse has been postponed‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Friday.
A new date is yet to be announced.
Sundowns were found guilty on Wednesday‚ April 3‚ of fielding Arendse as an ineligible player in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits on October 7 last year‚ with sentencing reserved.
The PSL’s disciplinary committee (DC) were due to sentence the Brazilians on Friday‚ but that was postponed at the request of Downs‚ whose team‚ along with a number of officials are in Egypt for Saturday’s second leg of their Caf Champions League against Al Ahly in Alexandria.
“Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Wayne Arendse have requested a postponement of this afternoon’s Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee proceedings‚” the PSL wrote in a statement on Friday.
“A new date will be determined upon their return from Egypt early next week.”
Sundowns fielded defender Arendse as a late change in their draw against Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium this season‚ when the player had not been named in the match squad of 18‚ which is in contravention of PSL regulations.
Sundowns are likely to be deducted the point they won from their draw.