The sentencing of Mamelodi Sundowns for fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse has been postponed‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Friday.

A new date is yet to be announced.

Sundowns were found guilty on Wednesday‚ April 3‚ of fielding Arendse as an ineligible player in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits on October 7 last year‚ with sentencing reserved.

The PSL’s disciplinary committee (DC) were due to sentence the Brazilians on Friday‚ but that was postponed at the request of Downs‚ whose team‚ along with a number of officials are in Egypt for Saturday’s second leg of their Caf Champions League against Al Ahly in Alexandria.