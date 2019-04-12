Kaizer Chiefs have announced yet another player “out for the season” – this time exciting young winger Happy Mashiane.

As Amakhosi‚ placed seventh in the Absa Premiership‚ prepare to meet 12th-positioned Black Leopards in the Limpopo team’s tough Thohoyandou stronghold on Saturday they announced that the toe injury to Mashiane is more serious than they thought.

Chiefs fans have had just a glimpse of Mashiane with just two league games‚ and two cup matches‚ since his introduction to first team action by coach Ernst Middendorp in January‚ but what they saw they liked a lot.

He excited the crowds with his skill and pace and ability to turn defenders before going off injured in Amakhosi’s extra-time Nedbank Cup last-16 victory against The Magic FC in February.

“Happy’s toe fracture is taking longer than expected to heal‚” Chiefs’ physiotherapist Dave Milner said. “The youngster requires a few more weeks to fully recover.”