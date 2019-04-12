You wouldn’t think there’s much to connect Murugan Ashwin‚ a leg-spinner who has three first-class caps‚ to David Warner‚ who has 102.

And what dots might there be to join Ashwin and Warner with Virat Kohli‚ AB de Villiers‚ Andre Russell‚ Yuvraj Singh‚ Kedar Jadhav‚ Chris Lynn‚ Mitch McClenaghan and Hardus Viljoen?

It’s not so much a dot as the streak of white the ball makes as it speeds into the Indian night.

All of the players above have been dismissed‚ in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ by Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada — the tournament’s leading wicket-taker heading into Thursday’s match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur.

Rabada has claimed 11 scalps in six games‚ or two more than anyone else in a chasing pack in which Imran Tahir is one of three bowlers with nine wickets.