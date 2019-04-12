Evans hat-trick helps Ospreys thump Southern Kings

A brilliant hat-trick from try hungry fullback Dan Evans set the Ospreys on their way to an emphatic 43-7 win over the Isuzu Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

It was a win that allowed title-chasing Ospreys to keep their hopes of a Guinness PRO14 playoff berth alive and will have boosted their confidence ahead of their final two league games.

In a lopsided encounter the rampant Ospreys ran in seven tries against a Kings side who were left shell-shocked after a fierce first half onslaught by the visitors.

After a resounding 31-14 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last week, the Ospreys maintained their forward momentum on their two-match mini tour of South Africa.

It was another disappointing night for Kings head coach Deon Davids whose team have won only two of their 20 matches this season.

After running up a 33-0 first half lead, the Kings must have gone into the halftime break fearing the worst from an Ospreys side who started like a house on fire.