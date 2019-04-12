Battle of Serb students gets Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic excited

As the PSL title race promises to go down to the wire, it's highly possible that log leaders Orlando Pirates will need a huge favour from Free State Stars when Ea Lla Koto host second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns in the last match of the campaign next month.

But first things first. Pirates face the same Stars at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

Intriguingly, this encounter pits two Serbian coaches, Bucs' Milutin Sredojevic and Nikola Kavazovic of Stars, against each other.

"Of course we know each other from back home. Serbia is not a big country. It's the same like here in Soweto, you know who's from Dobsonville, who's from Orlando and whatever. So in a way we know each other,'' said Micho of Kavazovic.

Sredojevic, 49, and Kavazovic attended the same Serbian football coaching school, but in different years as the latter is six years younger.