Battle of Serb students gets Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic excited
As the PSL title race promises to go down to the wire, it's highly possible that log leaders Orlando Pirates will need a huge favour from Free State Stars when Ea Lla Koto host second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns in the last match of the campaign next month.
But first things first. Pirates face the same Stars at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).
Intriguingly, this encounter pits two Serbian coaches, Bucs' Milutin Sredojevic and Nikola Kavazovic of Stars, against each other.
"Of course we know each other from back home. Serbia is not a big country. It's the same like here in Soweto, you know who's from Dobsonville, who's from Orlando and whatever. So in a way we know each other,'' said Micho of Kavazovic.
Sredojevic, 49, and Kavazovic attended the same Serbian football coaching school, but in different years as the latter is six years younger.
"He's new to the African continent but he's an ambassador of our school that is doing very well, with 1,500 coaches coaching outside the country," said Sredojevic.''
However, the Sea Robbers mentor vowed that any feeling of camaraderie with the Stars coach will be suspended for the duration of the match tomorrow.
"We shall be opponents for 90 minutes, after that we shall hug each other. He fights relegation; we fight for the points up [the table]. Let him [Kavazovic] survive in the league in the last match of the season; we know who they are playing in the last match [referring to Downs on May 11].''
Having beaten Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards in their last two games, Pirates, who are on 47 points, aim to go six points clear of the Brazilians, who find themselves with two games in hand as a result of their CAF Champions League participation.