Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic believes Bafana Bafana can be the surprise package of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt and says it is not such a bad thing that the national team are in pot three for the draw.

The draw for the tournament that will be staged from June 21 to July 19 will take place on Friday at 8pm SA time‚ at the Pyramids in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Bafana are in Pot 3 – the third-tier of seedings for the draw – which could make for a difficult path to the next stage as they are guaranteed at least two strong teams in their group.

The top two in each of the six groups reach the last-16‚ and also the four best runners-up.

Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic‚ who qualified Uganda to their first Afcon finals in 38 years when he led the Cranes to the 2017 edition and has extensive experience on the continent‚ has confidence in Stuart Baxter’s team to represent the country well.