Al Ahly players were practising penalties on Thursday such is their belief that they can fight back from a 5-0 deficit against Mamelodi Sundowns in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal‚ second leg at in Alexandria on Saturday.

And they will be roared on by a vociferous home crowd with some 30‚000 tickets sold officially for the match at the 80‚000-seater the Borg El Arab Stadium.

At least three times as many fans want to attend and Ahly are locked in negotiations with Egyptian authorities – who have limited soccer crowds since supporters’ involvement in the Arab Spring uprising in 2011 – to be able to sell more.

The switch of venue from the 27‚000-seater Suez Stadium to Alexandria should not have been allowed according to Caf statutes as it came within 10 days of the fixture‚ but it is also not necessarily a bad thing for Sundowns.

It is the same venue where they lifted the Champions League trophy in 2016‚ despite a 1-0 loss to Zamalek (Downs won 3-1 on aggregate)‚ and they will be familiar with both the stadium and the city‚ and should feel at home in the surroundings.