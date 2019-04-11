Azinga Fuzile’s road to a world title shot has just been fast-tracked.

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered the junior-lightweight star to fight Kenichi Ogawa in a title eliminator.

Fuzile‚ unbeaten in 14 fights‚ is ranked fifth by the IBF‚ one spot behind Japan’s Ogawa‚ who has a record of 23 wins and one loss.

They are the two highest-available contenders for the title held by American champion Tevin Farmer.

“In an effort to determine who the mandatory challenger will be‚ the IBF is ordering an elimination bout between Ogawa and Fuzile for the number one position‚” IBF championship chairman Carlos Ortiz junior wrote in a letter to the two camps dated April 10.

“The winner will be #1 and the mandatory challenger.”