Unhappy Mangaung ‘did all they could’ to secure Nedbank final

“There was nothing that could have stopped us from hosting this final or it happening in Mangaung because we had the full backing of Executive Mayor Olly Mlamleli‚” he said.

“We were going to do whatever was necessary to make sure that this event happen and the mayor was very disappointed.

“The executive mayor was willing to be engaged so she could make interventions because some of the things you must quantify in terms of money.”

The Free State Cheetahs issued a strongly-worded statement where they said the stadium had always been available and they were prepared to move the rugby team’s home matches and delay the reseeding of the pitch to accommodate the match.

“Contrary to the announcement made by PSL regarding the hosting of the Nedbank Cup final‚ Toyota [Free State] Stadium in Bloemfontein is and was always available for the Nedbank Cup final‚” the Cheetahs’ statement read.

“The Cheetahs were even willing to reschedule rugby matches to a community ground to show commitment towards the event.

“Taking into consideration that autumn and winter temperatures in the Free State are not favourable‚ Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd went as far as to reschedule the annual pitch reseeding until after the Nedbank Cup Final.”

Khedama alleged that the municipality were not contacted when the final decision was taken.

“We have been able to host the World Cup in 2010 – why can’t we host a cup final?” he questioned.

“When we host anything that we feel is going to benefit the city‚ we sit down and look at the process plan. What is there for us in terms of the development plan of the city and entertaining people through the sport they love?