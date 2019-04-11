Commonwealth Games swimmers Ayrton Sweeney and Ryan Coetzee added their names to the list of world championship qualifiers at the national trials in Durban on Wednesday.

Sweeney easily won the 400m individual medley final in 4min 17.67sec to book his spot for the international gala in Gwangju‚ South Korea‚ in July.

Coetzee‚ the 50m ’fly bronze medallist at Gold Coast 2018‚ ended second in the 100m butterfly behind Chad Le Clos in 52.13sec‚ but his morning effort of 51.85 was inside the 51.96 criterion.

Le Clos and Erin Gallagher‚ who had already qualified in other events earlier in the week‚ both qualified again in the men’s and women’s 100m ’fly.