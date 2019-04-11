Two more SA swimmers nail world championship qualifying times
Commonwealth Games swimmers Ayrton Sweeney and Ryan Coetzee added their names to the list of world championship qualifiers at the national trials in Durban on Wednesday.
Sweeney easily won the 400m individual medley final in 4min 17.67sec to book his spot for the international gala in Gwangju‚ South Korea‚ in July.
Coetzee‚ the 50m ’fly bronze medallist at Gold Coast 2018‚ ended second in the 100m butterfly behind Chad Le Clos in 52.13sec‚ but his morning effort of 51.85 was inside the 51.96 criterion.
Le Clos and Erin Gallagher‚ who had already qualified in other events earlier in the week‚ both qualified again in the men’s and women’s 100m ’fly.
Gallagher’s 57.67 effort also sliced 0.16sec off the African 100m ’fly record held by Egypt’s Farida Osman.
So far eight swimmers — four men and four women — have qualified for the world championships.
With two days of the SA gala at Kings Park remaining‚ SA has already matched the number of swimmers who qualified for the last world championships in 2017.