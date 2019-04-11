“What’s more important‚ though‚ is the fact that we created these chances and I believe we can still create more in Egypt‚ because it’s still crucial for us to score at least one goal away.”

Arendse added that their 5-0 win in the first leg was due to the extensive work that was done by the technical team under the leadership of Pitso Mosmane as they watched eight games of Al Ahly prior to the match.

“When we saw that we drew Al Ahly in the quarterfinals‚ we all knew that it was going to be a tough game.

“We had to start right away and go through eight of their games and I feel the technical team really did a lot of work on the opposition and deserve all of the credit that’s coming their way.

“We took the game to them and that was the plan we worked on. During our preparations the technical team drummed it into our heads the importance of keeping a clean sheet and maintaining ball possession‚ especially playing the first match at home.”