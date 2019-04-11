Now Orlando Pirates are starting to believe‚ says coach Sredojevic

The point deduction could aid Pirates in the race for the league title and could eventually aid them in the league race but Sredojevic insists that that thought has not even been entertained in the dressing room.

“We have no right to speak about that. We shall see what the final bill is‚” he said.

The Serbian coach has continually played down his team’s ambitions and chances of winning the league and improving on last season’s runners-up finish.

He has managed to get the players to also deflect the spotlight away from their team. But with a three-point lead with four matches remaining‚ Sredojevic and his players have finally gave in.

Man-of-the-match Lorch declared after the match that the team is craving the PSL glory that Bucs last tasted in 2012.

Even Sredojevic could no longer continue the “game-by-game” line he has repeatedly drummed into his players‚ and rolled out to the public and the press.

“You need to know something. What Lorch has said is an expression from his head. It is our duty and responsibility in each and every competition to go targeting the highest level – in this case to win the league‚” the coach said.

“But having in mind that our opponents [Sundowns] have matches in hand‚ we could not say we have gained any advantage.

“But I can openly tell you that as Pirates people‚ as a people who love this badge and jersey‚ all of us we look towards that direction [of winning the league].

“We shall sell our skin very expensively. We shall give everything and we shall see what football will give us back.