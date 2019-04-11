No clarification from WP on Treu's murky job description

It’s been more than a month since Paul Treu was named the Stormers and Western Province’s performance and innovation manager but it is still a mystery what that job entails.

Requests to interview Treu to probe him about what the job is about have been put on ice for the moment‚ as matters pertaining the range and scope of the position are yet to be decided by Western Province chief executive Paul Zacks.

With Gert Smal having vacated the position of director of rugby to take up a position at Toyota Verblitz in Japan‚ it is now up to Zacks to determine the specs for Treu’s new role.

A Western Province spokesman said Treu’s role has no yet been clarified and he could not say when Zacks would be able to provide a definitive explanation of Treu’s job.

The delay has added to the uncertainty around Treu’s position and how he is likely to impact the coaching structures at the franchise.