Former Orlando Pirates coach Gordon Igesund still remembers the Ellis Park disaster‚ in which 43 football fans died in a crushes from overcrowding‚ as if it were yesterday.

The 63-year-old former Bafana Bafana coach said the people who perished on April 11‚ 2001 – exactly 18 years ago – should never be forgotten as they paid the biggest price with their lives while trying to go and watch their favourite teams in the Soweto derby between Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

“No matter how long ago it was‚ those people will never be forgotten. I mean here we are‚ 18 years later and I can remember that day like it was yesterday‚” said Igesund who went on to win the league title with Pirates in the same season (2000-2001).

“It was a sad‚ sad moment for SA’s football. It’s a day that we will never ever forget.”

In remembering the day‚ Igesund said the families who lost their loved ones must be given space to grieve and pay their respects where it all happened.

“I just think we should celebrate their lives. Knowing that these people died in a tragedy at a match they had probably been looking forward to watching for weeks and weeks‚” he said.