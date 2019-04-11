Makazole Mapimpi’s form at the Sharks has been one of the few constant aspects about their topsy-turvy season.

Even in matches where the Sharks have gone to sleep‚ Mapimpi has been alive and awake for most games.

Now that he’s also free of injury in the interim‚ he’s been able to rediscover the try-scoring form that made him such a hit at the Southern Kings and the Cheetahs.

He is one of the few players who has shone in Super Rugby and the Pro14.

Having experienced the best of both worlds‚ he’s well placed to understand how good the Jaguares‚ the Sharks’ opponents at Kings Park on Saturday‚ can be.