Louis Oosthuizen best bet to end SA major drought at Augusta

There was a stage at the turn of the decade when four different South Africans won four majors in the space of five years and it seemed the golfing world was in the midst of an African surge.

But since Ernie Els won the 2012 Open Championship at the age of 42‚ no less‚ South Africans have experienced a six-year major drought.

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel‚ who won the 2010 Open and 2011 Masters respectively‚ were expected to kick on and win at least a few more of golf’s elite titles each.

Yet‚ here we are at the starting line of the 83rd staging of the Masters at Augusta‚ the season’s first major‚ and it’s unlikely that a South African will receive the green jacket in Butler cabin on Sunday.

Els‚ 49‚ isn’t in the field after his five-year exemption for winning the Open expired in 2017.

At the back end of his career on the main global tours‚ Els hasn’t been able to climb into the world’s top 50‚ which secures a place at Augusta.