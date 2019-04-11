Leopards coach fumes that his players ‘high-fived’ Pirates

Livid Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr said he was left “heartbroken” after his players smiled and exchanged high fives with their Orlando Pirates counterparts despite a defeat that left them mired in the Absa Premiership relegation zone.

The Leopards players were seen exchanging post-match pleasantries with the Pirates players on the pitch shortly after the final whistle of a 2-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“What angers me is that after the game I’m going around looking at the players to see their reactions and it is all laughter and jokes‚” said a clearly disappointed Kerr.

“It’s all high fives and handshakes with the Pirates players and big smiles on their faces. I would be absolutely devastated for losing that game.”