Leopards coach fumes that his players ‘high-fived’ Pirates
Livid Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr said he was left “heartbroken” after his players smiled and exchanged high fives with their Orlando Pirates counterparts despite a defeat that left them mired in the Absa Premiership relegation zone.
The Leopards players were seen exchanging post-match pleasantries with the Pirates players on the pitch shortly after the final whistle of a 2-0 defeat at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
“What angers me is that after the game I’m going around looking at the players to see their reactions and it is all laughter and jokes‚” said a clearly disappointed Kerr.
“It’s all high fives and handshakes with the Pirates players and big smiles on their faces. I would be absolutely devastated for losing that game.”
Goals from Luvuyo Memela and Thembinkosi Lorch condemned Leopards to their 11th defeat in 24 matches and left them in 12th place‚ but just a point away from the second-last promotion/relegation playoff spot.
The English coach came close to saying his players do not really understand what is at stake in as far as their top-flight status is concerned.
“What really angered me after is that we just got beaten. I’m angry and my players are happy and smiling and doing high fives. That hurts me as a former player and as a former NSL player. I just don’t get it‚” he said.
“Yes‚ they are former teammates and yes‚ they are good friends and I like that. But you should not do that when we are leaving the ground – not straight after the final whistle.
“Maybe that’s me being British and I don’t mean any offence to African players but I’m absolutely devastated. I’m absolutely heartbroken at the way we played in the second half.
“At half time I still thought we were in the game and I still thought‚ ‘We have a chance’. The instructions were to keep the ball and keep pressing them high. This was not the Leopards I know.”
Leopards are struggling with 25 points from 24 matches and are only a point away from the unwanted 15th spot‚ which is occupied by Free State Stars.