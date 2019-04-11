Chippa to start on a clean slate against Wits, says Clinton Larsen

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen said his team will start with a clean slate against Bidvest Wits when the sides lock horns in an Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday evening (kick off 8pm).

The Port Elizabeth based professional soccer side knocked the Clever Boys out of the Nedbank Cup at the quarter-final recently and will be hoping for a similar outcome on Friday.

But this time around Larsen is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“We are happy that we have an injury free team and also no suspensions so we are going to be at full strength,” Larsen said.