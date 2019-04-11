Bulls centre Jesse Kriel has pointed out that his side will not be targeting individuals like his dangerous Reds counterpart Samu Kerevi when they host the Australians in their Super Rugby clash at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

Kerevi has been one of the standout performers of the tournament for the visitors and statistics have him as the best ball-carrier and one of the best breakers and defensive beaters so far.

“He is a world-class player and it is going to be a tough gain line battle against him‚” said Kriel after coach Pote Human announced a squad for the match that included six Springboks on Wednesday.

“He is a guy who gets them going forward and on the front foot and he puts defences under a lot of pressure.

“We all know that he is special but we won’t just be putting our emphasis on him completely – we have a defensive plan and system which we believe in and it works for us.”

In the squad‚ Human included the Boks sextet of Warrick Gelant‚ Kriel‚ Handrè Pollard‚ Ivan van Zyl‚ Marco van Staden and RG Snyman‚ the latter two of which will be making their first starts in the tournament after recovering from injuries.

Last week‚ the Bulls lost to the Jaguares at home while the Reds beat the Stormers in Brisbane but the highly experienced Kriel said there is no time to dwell on what is in the past.