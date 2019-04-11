Beating Barcelona tougher than PSG, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United face an even tougher task to turn around the 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final with Barcelona than their miraculous comeback away to Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Wednesday.

United became the first side to ever overcome a 2-0 first leg defeat at home to reach the last eight with a 3-1 win in Paris last month.

But Solskjaer, who scored the winner when United won the Champions League at the Camp Nou in 1999, believes Barca's prestigious European history makes beating the Spanish champions a different prospect to PSG.

"Of course the PSG performance away gives us hope and belief we can do it, but we know we are playing against probably the favourites for the tournament," said Solskjaer.

"It will be a greater achievement winning that one with the history of Barcelona. They are not used to losing at home."

Luke Shaw's early own goal was all that separated the sides on the scoresheet, but Barca comfortably edged towards a first Champions League semi-final in four years as United failed to register a single shot on target.

"It leaves a good taste in the mouth to win here, but we know it is not a big enough lead given what happened (with United) in the last round," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

Much has been made of Luis Suarez's Champions League goal drought on the road and while the Uruguayan has still not officially netted an away goal in the competition since September 2015, he had a huge hand in Barca's winner.