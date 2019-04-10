Stormers opt for backline continuity

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has resisted calls to play Damian Willemse at flyhalf‚ preferring Jean-Luc du Plessis over the Springbok for the team’s final tour match against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

The only change to the backline from the side that lost 24-12 to the Reds last week is the return of scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies to the starting XV.

Former Blitzbok superstar Seabelo Senatla is set for his first 2019 Super Rugby appearance if he comes off the bench after being included among the reserves.

Up-front though‚ Fleck has been forced to shuffle his cards due to injuries and resting protocols. Loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers for the first time.

In all there are six changes to the starting team from last week’s defeat in Brisbane as the Stormers aim to end an 11-match losing streak outside of South Africa.

Flank Ernst van Rhyn will make his Stormers debut in place of rested skipper Siya Kolisi while Pieter-Steph du Toit’s younger brother Johan comes on to the bench.