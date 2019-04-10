Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed that the League has not planned anything significant to mark Thursday’s 18th anniversary of the Ellis Park disaster.

Forty three supporters died and more than 150 were were injured in crushes at Ellis Park on Wednesday‚ April 11‚ 2001 during a Soweto derby between Pirates and arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs‚ as people poured into a stadium that was already past full to capacity.

It was South Africa’s biggest stadium disaster.

In the Orkney disaster of 1991‚ 42 supporters died as a result of an overfull Oppenheimer Stadium‚ where a crowd of 30‚000 was present but the ground had a capacity of 23‚000 at a preseason friendly between Chiefs and Pirates.

“There was a press conference that was held at the stadium some time back where we made a commitment to give the families some space to grieve‚” Khoza said.