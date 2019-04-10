It’s highly unlikely that Mamelodi Sundowns would have horror stories to tell when they return from Egypt after their second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Al Ahly in Alexandria on Saturday.

There’s a reason to believe eight-time Caf Champions League winners Ahly could be playing mind games ahead of their return leg against Sundowns‚ who hammered the Red Devils 5-0 in the first leg in Pretoria on Saturday.

Looking to bounce back on home soil‚ Al Ahly have changed the match venue from the Egyptian Army Stadium in Suez to the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria‚ 350-kilometres away from the capital‚ Cairo.

This‚ of course‚ is frustrating for the Tshwane club because it goes against Caf rules that are clear that the match venue and date of any knockout fixture is set 10 days before match-day and cannot be changed thereafter.

Sundowns have been forced to start working on changing their hotel and training facilities.