Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers' president

Magic Johnson announced his resignation as Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Tuesday night at an impromptu news conference before the team's regular-season finale.

Johnson, a Hall of Famer from his playing days with the Lakers, said he is resigning because he doesn't enjoy the job.

"I was happier when I wasn't the president (of the Lakers)," the 59-year-old said.

His announcement came on the heels of an ESPN report that he and coach Luke Walton have not spoken for weeks.