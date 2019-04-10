Kelly Smuts back to boost Eastern Province's final chances

Coach Piet Botha wants to get basics right in bid for silverware against Northerns

PREMIUM

Smuts, who suffered a stress fracture to his foot in early February, was meant to miss the remainder of the domestic season but coach Piet Botha confirmed on Wednesday that Smuts would make his return for the final, which gets underway at St George’s Park from 10am.

