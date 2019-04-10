Chippa can not afford to lose any games, says Thabo Rakhale

Chippa United dribbling wizard Thabo Rakhale says the team cannot afford to lose any matches in the Absa Premiership at this critical time as the fight for survival rages on.

The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer team is in 13th place on the log, only just out of the two relegation spots.

Chippa have accumulated 24 points from 25 matches and are level on points with 15th place Free State Stars who are in the relegation playoffs berth at the moment.

Rakhale realises the battle for survival will not be easy as the team is faced with tough fixtures but the midfielder is confident they will remain in the top flight for another season .

“All the games are important at the moment, whatever point or points we get is going to be very critical for us,” Rakhale said.

“What we have to do is try not to lose games. I know it is going to be very difficult but we will give it our best.

“With the quality that we have in the team, I can safely say if we give our best performance we wont find ourselves where we are come next two or three games.

“Even though we are facing tough teams, every team right now is beatable as long as we give our best as a team,” he said.

Rakhale has been one of the regular players who has massively contributed to the Chilli Boys performance so far. Team coach Clinton Larsen has had only good things to say about the player after every match.

The 29-year-old said despite working towards improving his performance, he is also pleased to have done well for the team.

“Right now I am focused on my performance, to improve as a player. Since I am doing well for the team I can say I am happy here.

"I just want to help the team move away from where they are."

Chippa play Kaizer Chiefs in a Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday, April 20, at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Speaking about the semi final the player said: “The cup game is going to be a tough one. We all know that Chiefs want to win silverware this season and we also want to make history for the team. So, its going to be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it.”