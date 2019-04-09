World's top 10 all seeking first US Masters green jacket

There's a major hole on the career accomplishments list for the world's 10 top-ranked golfers this week at Augusta National -- none of them owns a Masters champion's green jacket.

It's the first time since the global rankings began in 1986 that the entire top 10 arrived at the year's first major tournament and none of them had ever won the Masters, including new world number one Justin Rose of England.

"If you look at the skill sets of the guys at the top of the world rankings, Augusta really should suit most of us," Rose said. "So I would say that this year there's probably a very good probability that one of those guys will get it done."

Third-ranked Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, a four-time major winner, needs a Masters win to become only the sixth golfer to complete a career Grand Slam.

There's a trio of top-10 Americans with major wins lacking one at Augusta National, including second-ranked Dustin Johnson, three-time major winner Brooks Koepka (fourth) and 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (fifth).

"I think it's just a coincidence that nobody in the top 10 has won the Masters," Thomas said. "It definitely speaks to the new wave of players."

Three more US players seek their first major title: Bryson DeChambeau (sixth), Rickie Fowler (ninth) and Xander Schauffele (10th).