Top SA riders rev up for Bay's Inner City Enduro

The cream of the crop of South African motorcycle riders will show off their skills during the opening round of the Inner City Enduro in Port Elizabeth this weekend.

The two-day spectacle in the Baakens Valley will see riders start with a prologue on Saturday as they look to claim a spot in the main event on Sunday.

Also known as ICE, the event is a unique extreme motorcycle enduro event as riders navigate a tough 1km course featuring both man-made and natural obstacles in the Baakens Valley.

Open to all aspiring extreme enduro riders, Saturday will see the first battles start as the prologue kicks off at 1pm. Riders have two chances to qualify for the main event.