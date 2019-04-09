Top SA riders rev up for Bay's Inner City Enduro
The cream of the crop of South African motorcycle riders will show off their skills during the opening round of the Inner City Enduro in Port Elizabeth this weekend.
The two-day spectacle in the Baakens Valley will see riders start with a prologue on Saturday as they look to claim a spot in the main event on Sunday.
Also known as ICE, the event is a unique extreme motorcycle enduro event as riders navigate a tough 1km course featuring both man-made and natural obstacles in the Baakens Valley.
Open to all aspiring extreme enduro riders, Saturday will see the first battles start as the prologue kicks off at 1pm. Riders have two chances to qualify for the main event.
Mike Glover - Red Cherry Adventures
Red Cherry Adventures owner Mike Glover said the event will feature 18 of South Africa’s top riders, including 2018 World Extreme Enduro Series winner Wade Young, who is ranked among the best riders in the world.
Among other riders looking to spoil the party for Young, are Blake Gutzeit, Travis Teasdale, Kyle Flanagan, Brian Capper and Dwayne Kleynhans.
“After each lap, the race is stopped and the last rider is eliminated. The remaining riders then line up and the race restarts. This format continues until we only have the last two on the line,” Glover explained.
“There will also be a hotly contested support class with some of SA’s best junior riders vying to be the Last Man Standing,” Glover added.
The Sunday action starts at 10am and entry fee is R50 for adults and children under 10 are free.
The winner of the event will pocket R65,000. There is also an exciting hill-climb option where the pros will be attempting to reach the summit and collect another R5,000.
For more information, visit www.innercityenduro.co.za.