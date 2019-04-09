Testing times ahead for Chippa, juggling cup and league

“We have some tough games coming up, but we have to make sure we take care of ourselves and worry about ourselves and not what the other teams are doing,” Larsen said.

“If we do that and stick to these type of performances, I am confident will get the necessary points.”

The coach has had his hands full since arriving at the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer with trying to save the team from relegation.

At the same, time he has been working towards earning Chippa the Nedbank Cup trophy.

So far, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana player has done a great job in instilling confidence within the team.

Having to juggle league survival and winning the Nedbank Cup will have been demanding - not only on the coach, but the players as well.

But Larsen remained upbeat.

“Up until now its been easy because we have had one game a week. We have had enough days to recover and there has been no pressure on us. But the pressure will build up in two weeks' time when we have three games in a week.

“That is where we need to be smart in terms of managing the squad. It's been a breeze up until now to prepare and rest the players and have them fresh,” he said.

“As you could see- the players were flying against Wits [in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal] in extra time. No player was cramping, they really gave their all until the 120th minute.

“So we know how to manage these situations. I said it a long time ago, the reason I put so much focus on the cup was because as a new coach coming into a new set-up, I needed as many games as possible for this group of players to play together.”

Larsen said he used the cup to gain that momentum and consistency in their play.

He said the biggest challenge will be when they have to play Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinals next Saturday and two days later face Mamelodi Sundowns in a league fixture and then Cape Town City on the Friday.

The Chilli Boys have moved into 13th place on the log after beating AmaZulu 1-0 on Saturday.

The victory came after the team edged Wits 5-3 on penalties in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals after the game finished in a high-scoring 4-4 draw.