Ronaldo's return vital to Juventus's Champions League success

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to fitness could be vital to Juventus's bid to end their Champions League drought going back 23 years as they head to Ajax on Wednesday with uncertainty over whether their superstar will play or not.

Ronaldo hasn't played for the Serie A leaders - who are just one point away from sealing an eighth Italian league title - since scoring the sensational hat-trick that saw Juve come back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Atletico Madrid last month.

He was rested in the subsequent 2-0 league defeat at Genoa and then picked up a thigh injury on international duty with Portugal two weeks ago.

But coach Massimiliano Allegri remains confident the 34-year-old will be ready for Wednesday's game in Amsterdam.

"He (Ronaldo) always feels ready. We are confident of having him at Ajax on Wednesday," said Allegri after Saturday's 2-1 league win over AC Milan.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined his teammates for training on Monday and is expected to travel with the team to the Netherlands.

Portuguese teammate Joao Cancelo, himself recovering from a calf strain, believes that Ronaldo will be present.